Tel Aviv [Israel], April 13 (ANI/TPS): The IDF has issued an evacuation warning for Palestinians in the Khan Younis area after rocket fire from southern Gaza targeted the Re'im area, near the border, earlier today.

The IDF's Arabic-speaking spokesman, Col. Avichay Adraee, published on X a map of the area to be evacuated, saying it was a "final warning" before the IDF carried out strikes there.

The military announced that a rocket fired at Re'im was intercepted. Over the past 24 hours, a total of five rockets have been fired at Israel from Gaza. (ANI/TPS)

