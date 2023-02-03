Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], February 3 (ANI): Citizens in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa staged protests in the region on Friday against a rise in terrorism in the region as they called for strict action by the authorities, Dawn reported.

The rallies come as Pakistan has been plagued by a surge of terrorism, primarily in KP, but also in Balochistan and the bordering Punjab town of Mianwali.

A terror strike was also reported on the outskirts of Islamabad.

January was the worst month since 2018, with 134 people killed (a 139 per cent increase) and 254 injured in at least 44 extremist strikes around the country, Dawn stated , citing several media reports.

Several rallies organised by local rights organisations were staged in KP's Shangla district on Friday. The leaders of many political parties, including the PTI, PPP, Awami National Party (ANP), and others, spoke at the rallies as well.

Participants waving white flags sought justice for the victims of the January 30th blast in Peshawar, as well as long-term peace in the region.

Moreover, on January 30, a suicide bombing at a mosque in the Peshawar Police Lines area claimed the lives of at least 101 people, mostly police officials.

The law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has deteriorated over the past few years as terror attacks have surged across the province, Geo News reported citing a media report.

Observing the rising incidents of attacks on police and other security officials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistani authorities have strengthened security at all check-posts. (ANI)

