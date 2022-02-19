Islamabad [Pakistan], February 19 (ANI): The killing of a young man by unknown gunmen in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday sparked a protest by relatives of the victim, local media reported.

The incident took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Abbottabad city.

The unknown gunmen placed the body of the victim on the busy Mansehra Road near Ayub Medical Complex, suspending traffic on one side of the artery, Dawn newspaper reported.

According to the Mirpur police, the wife of the deceased, Dildar alias Papu, said that her husband was shot at and critically injured when he went outside after someone knocked at the door of their house in Jhangi area on Thursday night, the Pakistani newspaper reported.

The complainant said she got her injured husband shifted to Ayub Medical Complex, Abbottabad, where doctors pronounced him dead. The woman did not nominate anyone in the FIR, but told the police that her husband had enmity in his native Goreeyan Kasaki village, Dawn newspaper reported.

The woman said she had been living with her husband in a rented house in Jhangi area for the last few months.

Meanwhile, the protesting family members alleged that the police registered FIR of the case after much delay. However, the Mirpur police said the murder FIR was registered against unknown assailants when the woman approached them, the Pakistani newspaper reported. (ANI)

