Balochistan [Pakistan], February 10 (ANI): A troubling series of incidents involving unidentified bodies and a fresh allegation of enforced disappearance has once again drawn attention to the fragile human rights climate in Balochistan.

Multiple districts have witnessed grim discoveries over the past few days, renewing criticism of the state's handling of security in the province, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, the body of an unidentified individual was recovered from the Jantri Kor stream in Buleda, Kech.

Residents who saw the remains said the victim appeared to have been shot. Authorities have not clarified the individual's identity or the possible motive behind the killing.

The body was shifted to a medical facility to complete legal formalities, while uncertainty continues to surround the case.

In another incident earlier in the week, three bodies were found in the Rara Sham area of Musa Khel in the Loralai division.

Two of the deceased were later identified as Fareed, son of Anwar Jan, and Mujeeb ur Rehman, son of Khair Muhammad. The third individual remains unidentified.

Local residents described the bodies as severely damaged, raising suspicions that abuse or torture may have taken place prior to death.

Officials transported the bodies for postmortem examination and documentation, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Separately, witnesses in Hub alleged that security personnel belonging to the Frontier Corps, along with officials from the Counter Terrorism Department, detained Sohrab Baloch from the Baloch Colony neighbourhood.

The detention reportedly took place in public view without the presentation of an arrest warrant.

Family members said they were not informed about where he was taken or the charges he might face.

Relatives further alleged that Sohrab had previously gone missing under similar circumstances in 2017 and 2019, each time reappearing after days or weeks.

They claimed that no case is registered against him and demanded that, if the state has any allegations, he be produced before a court in accordance with legal procedure, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

