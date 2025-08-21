Pyongyang [North Korea], August 21 (ANI): North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has praised his country's troops deployed in Russia's war against Ukraine, during a meeting with officers of the army's overseas operation, state media reported, according to Al Jazeera.

Kim "conveyed warm encouragement" to the officers and soldiers serving in Russia's Kursk region, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Thursday, citing an area where Western intelligence agencies believe Pyongyang has sent more than 10,000 fighters, Al Jazeera reported.

Also Read | Meta Superintelligence Labs Hiring on Hold: Mark Zuckerberg's Company Temporarily Pauses Its Massive AI Talent Hiring Spree for 'Organisational Planning' and Industry Concerns.

"Ours is a heroic army," Kim was quoted as saying in a speech to members of the military in the capital. "Our army is now doing what it ought to do and what needs to be done. It will do so in the future, too," he added.

North Korea in April confirmed for the first time that it had deployed a contingent of its soldiers to the front line to fight alongside Russian troops, Al Jazeera noted.

Also Read | Cisco Layoffs: US-Based Tech Giant To Eliminate 157 Roles Days After CEO Stated the Company Would Not Lay Off Employees Due to AI.

This followed the strategic partnership treaty signed by Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin in June last year, which also includes a mutual defence pact.

South Korean and Western intelligence agencies have said that Pyongyang sent more than 10,000 soldiers to Russia's Kursk region in 2024, along with artillery shells, missiles and long-range rocket systems. About 600 North Korean soldiers have been killed and thousands more wounded while fighting for Russia, Seoul has claimed, according to Al Jazeera.

Kim's remarks come at a time when United States President Donald Trump has been pushing for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, holding high-profile talks with the leaders of both countries.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who last week hailed the North Korean soldiers as "heroic", has so far avoided meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for direct talks, Al Jazeera added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)