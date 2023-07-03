Tel Aviv [UAE], July 3 (ANI/TPS): Knesset delegation visited Brussels, Belgium last week (June 27-28) for the 46th Inter-Parliamentary Meeting (IPM) between the Israeli Parliament and the European Parliament Delegation for Relations with Israel.

At the meeting in the European Parliament, the Knesset was represented by the head of the Knesset Delegation for Relations with the European Parliament, MK Ariel Kallner (Likud), as well as Deputy Speaker of the Knesset MK Moshe Turpaz and MKs Evgeny Sova (Yisrael Beitenu) and Tsega Melaku (Likud).

During the meeting, the Chair of the European Parliament Delegation for Relations with Israel, MEP Antonio Lopez-Isturiz White, stressed that Israel was an important partner of the European Union, and called to strengthen the cooperation between Israel and the EU in light of the existing challenges they share. He also stressed the EU's commitment to Israel's security and condemned the terrorist attacks against Israel.

Following the meeting, the sides signed a joint statement that summarizes the meeting and stresses the importance of enhancing the cooperation between the Knesset and the EP "in facing the current global challenges."

The Knesset delegation also visited the Belgian Federal Parliament and met with the Chair of the Chamber of Representatives' Inter-Parliamentary Union Belgium-Israel, MP Koen Metsu, and with the Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Representatives, MP Els Van Hoff. The MKs also met with leaders of the Belgian Jewish community and visited the Great Synagogue of Europe in Brussels, accompanied by the Chief Rabbi of Belgium. (ANI/TPS)

