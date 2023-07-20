Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 20 (ANI): To create awareness about Tibet through an India-Tibet Cultural Exchange Programme, the Ganasamannay Kolkata is all set to organise a seminar ‘Tibet: Past- Present -Future Impact on India’ at the Bhasha Bhaban auditorium of the National Library of India, Kolkata on July 22.

The programme is being organised jointly in partnership with the Department of South and Southeast Asian Studies, Calcutta University.

China invaded and illegally occupied Tibet in 1950, violating its independence. China has been perpetrating untold misery on the peace-loving Tibetans, a large number of whom had been forced to flee to India and seek political asylum, said Ganasamannay Kolkata in a press release.

Many of them, including their great leader, The 14th Dalai Lama, are still living in India. Tibet has been an age-old friend of India and acted as a buffer zone between India and China. India shares its border with China. After the Chinese occupation of Tibet, India's security and territorial sovereignty are under threat.

China is trying to create bottlenecks in the water resources of India and other Southeast Asian countries also. Tibet is now being exploited as a launching pad of aggression against India by China. Deforestation, dumping of nuclear waste and huge mining in Tibet by China are serious threats to the global environment, said the release.

"We Indians are greatly concerned about China's evil designs, which now claim Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh as her own territory. Our normal centuries-old trade with Tibet is also jeopardised. The world knows that Tibet is not a part of Communist China. However, people tend to forget this fact due to prolonged silence over the issue," as per Ganasamannay Kolkata.

We intend to contribute our voice to whatever efforts the people of Tibet are making towards awareness about Tibet and Her people and also free themselves from the yoke of China. This is for the sake of human rights as well as India's national interests.

The objective of Ganasamannay Kolkata is to rouse public opinion in favour of the people of Tibet.

Ganasamannay Kolkata’s slogan is, “All the peace-loving peoples of the World Unite for the freedom of Tibet. We shall not rest till Tibet is free.” (ANI)

