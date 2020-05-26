World News | Kremlin Spokesman with Virus Home from Hospital

World. (File Image)

Moscow, May 26 (AP) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has resumed his duties after treatment for the coronavirus in a Moscow hospital.

Peskov thanked the staff and says he's self-isolating and working from home after being discharged on Monday.

The 52-year-old Peskov was hospitalized after testing positive for the virus two weeks ago. He was later diagnosed with a double-side pneumonia. He was the fifth senior Russian official to contract the virus.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced on April 30 that he was infected. Three cabinet ministers tested positive as well.

The announcement of Peskov's hospitalization came a day after President Vladimir Putin said Russia was slowing down the outbreak and announced easing of some nationwide lockdown restrictions.

Russia has reported more than 360,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday and 3,800 deaths. (AP)

