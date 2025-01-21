Kurram [Pakistan] January 21 (ANI): Over 100 villages in upper and lower Kurram, including the district headquarters of Parachinar, have been under siege for over three and a half months as reported by Geo News.

There has been a lot of unrest in the area, especially after November 21, 2024, when a convoy travelling from Peshawar to Parachinar was attacked, killing 50 people, including women and children. The key roadway to Parachinar is still closed despite peace agreements, making it impossible to deliver necessities like food as cited by Geo News.

The long and porous border with Afghanistan, which has turned into a hotbed for instability, is blamed by local elders for the continuous unrest. According to Geo News, some people think that to resolve the conflict, both parties must accept reconciliation and put aside past transgressions. There is presently a curfew in effect as police and security troops in Lower Kurram are fighting insurgents.

Twenty families have already left their houses in the impacted districts of Lower Kurram, according to officials. While some of these displaced families have moved to Hangu, others have sought safety with family members. Geo News reported that Kurram is still in a terrible state, with people dealing with persistent security issues and acute shortages of basic needs.

The neighbourhood is in a situation of anguish as a result of the ongoing blockage and violence, which demands immediate attention and resolution.

Meanwhile, the civil administration and law enforcement authorities clearance operation to purge the Kurram district of criminals has been going on for the third day in Bagan and the surrounding districts.

Geo News report stated following approval of "indiscriminate and stringent action" by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government against individuals responsible for attacks on relief convoys and the deputy commissioner, the operation was initiated.

On the other hand, affected people whose shops and houses were burnt in the riots following the attack on a convoy in Bagan on November 21, 2024, are still waiting compensation for the damages. Geo News reported at least 400 shops and hundreds of houses were gutted in the incident. (ANI)

