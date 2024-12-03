New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait, is set to arrive on an official visit to India today until December 4, 2024, an official press release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Minister will arrive in New Delhi on the evening of December 3 at Indira Gandhi International Airport at 9:45 pm.

His visit will include high-profile meetings, starting with a call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, at 4:30 PM on December 4. Later, at 6:30 PM, he is scheduled to meet S Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister (EAM), at Hyderabad House.

Al-Yahya is set for departure back to Kuwait at 10 PM on Wednesday, December 4, stated the press release.

India and Kuwait share a historically strong bilateral relationship that has stood the test of time. Rooted in centuries of trade and cultural exchange, the partnership predates Kuwait's independence in 1961, during which the Indian Rupee served as its legal tender.

Kuwait's economy, before the discovery of oil, thrived on maritime activities, including shipbuilding, pearl diving, and trading goods like Arabian horses, dates, and pearls with India in exchange for wood, spices, and textiles. This legacy of cooperation was commemorated during the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2021-22.

The Indian community, estimated to be one million strong, forms the largest expatriate group in Kuwait. Known for their diverse contributions, Indians hold roles across various fields, from engineering, medicine, and IT to business and trade.

The robust Indian business community in Kuwait, comprising retailers, distributors, and professionals, has played a pivotal role in strengthening economic ties. Notably, prominent Indian brands like Lulu Hypermarket and Centre Point have become integral to the Kuwaiti market.

Cultural and social engagement also thrives through over 200 Indian associations registered with the Indian Embassy in Kuwait. These groups actively organise programs to promote cultural exchange and community welfare, further solidifying the people-to-people connection between the nations. (ANI)

