Lahore, Mar 23 (PTI) A good number of people attended an event on Tuesday held in connection with the death anniversary of freedom fighters -- Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev -- at Shadman Chowk in Pakistan's Lahore city where they were hanged 90 years ago.

Singh was hanged along with his comrades - Rajguru and Sukhdev - by British rulers on March 23, 1931 at the age of 23 in Lahore, after being tried under charges for hatching a conspiracy against the colonial government and allegedly killing British police officer John P Saunders.

The Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation held the function to remember the sacrifices of the freedom fighters after the Lahore High Court directed the Lahore police chief to provide the event a fool-proof security.

The Foundation's chairman, Imtiaz Rashid Qureshi, had filed a petition in the Lahore High Court, seeking permission to hold the event at the Shadman Chowk to pay tribute to the freedom fighters.

A good number of people attended the event and paid rich tributes to the three legendary freedom fighters. A portrait of Bhagat Singh was also installed at the venue.

A resolution was adopted during the event giving rich tributes to the trio. The foundation has been presenting this resolution on every death anniversary of Bhagat Singh and two others for the last few years.

The resolution demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce India's highest civilian award 'Bharat Ratna' to Singh. Similarly, it asked Pakistan premier Imran Khan to give the country's highest civilian award – Nishan-e-Pakistan – to Singh.

The resolution urged the British Queen to visit Shadman Chowk and tender a public apology for the murder of the trio. "The Queen should also apologise to India and Pakistan and to the families of the freedom fighters and pay pecuniary compensation for the unjust killings."

It also demanded the British Queen to apologise from the families of the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre (1919).

The resolution also demanded the Pakistan government issue Bhagat Singh commemorating coin and postal ticket and name any road after the trio.

It has also demanded naming of a major road in Lahore after the three revolutionaries and their act of chivalry also be made part of school syllabus. It also demanded the government to honour the freedom fighters and renaming Shadman Chowk as Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)