Jakarta [Indonesia], November 20 (ANI/WAM): A landslide killed four people and injured another in Indonesia's Central Java province overnight, dpa reported.

A torrent of mud slammed into several homes in Banjarnegara district late Friday following heavy rain, the Indonesian disaster management agency said on Saturday.

Also Read | Pakistan Lifts Ban on TikTok After Assurances to Control 'Immoral & Indecent’ Contents.

In 2014, more than 100 people were killed in a similar landslide in the same district.

Floods and landslides are common during the rainy season in Indonesia, which typically runs from October to March. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | Female Worker Alleges women face ‘Rampant Sexual Harassment’ in Tesla, Files lawsuit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)