Dubai [UAE], November 18 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council, inaugurated the 9th edition of the Knowledge Summit, one of the world's leading platforms for sharing insights and experiences on the future of knowledge and innovation.

The Summit, organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre and will continue until November 19.Latifa bint Mohammed said that the Knowledge Summit has established itself as a leading global platform, bringing together experts, researchers, academics, thought leaders, and decision-makers from across the globe. The Summit drives the exchange of ideas and perspectives, underscoring the importance of knowledge in shaping the future and addressing humanity's most pressing challenges. It also enhances Dubai's position as a global centre for innovation and intellectual progress, she said.

Also Read | G20 Summit 2024: 'Back to Basics, March to Future' Approach Reason for India's Success, Says PM Narendra Modi While Addressing G20 Session in Rio de Janeiro.

"The Summit plays a crucial role in fostering knowledge-based societies, emphasising the need for enhanced international collaboration to drive global progress, prosperity, and sustainable development. By embracing creativity, we can advance individuals, communities, and nations, as exemplified by building economies rooted in knowledge and innovation. This vision prioritises cultivating future generations of skilled talent, harnessing the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI), and investing in its capabilities to achieve a comprehensive development renaissance. By merging human ingenuity with technological power, AI emerges as a key driver of progress and new opportunities," she said.In his speech at the Summit, Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, underscored the Knowledge Summit's emergence as a cornerstone among leading global events focused on knowledge and innovation. He highlighted its role as a unifying platform for shared visions and collective goals, positioning knowledge as a critical pillar for creating a sustainable and prosperous future for the region and new generations.

He stated: "This year's theme, 'Future Skills and AI Economy,' aligns with the nation's commitment to cultivating a knowledge-based economy and leveraging the transformative power of AI across various sectors. It also underscores Dubai's leadership in the knowledge sector and its commitment to driving innovation as a key enabler of growth."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Participates in Rio G20 Summit As Brazilian Presidency Carries Forward New Delhi's Vision.

"The event reflects the joint efforts of MBRF and UNDP to advance the knowledge economy and empower individuals and institutions to utilise knowledge as a transformative tool. The Summit aims to improve community well-being and achieve comprehensive economic and intellectual development, further cementing the UAE's position as a global hub for progress and innovation."

On the first day of the Summit, the 2024 Global Knowledge Index (GKI) results were announced, with Sweden claiming the top spot, followed by Finland and Switzerland in second and third place. The United Arab Emirates also achieved the highest ranking among Arab countries. Over the years, the GKI has earned its reputation as a comprehensive measure of a nation's knowledge capacity, incorporating benchmarks across education, scientific research, innovation, and information technology (IT). The Index also introduced insights into upcoming developments, including the integration of new variables and components designed to align with the rapidly evolving global landscape and trends.

Abdallah Al Dardari, UN Assistant Secretary-General and UNDP Assistant Administrator and Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for the Arab States, said: "The pursuit of knowledge production, dissemination, and utilisation is not merely a choice but a critical necessity for advancing sustainable development. This is why the Knowledge Project, emerging from the Arab region to the global stage, introduces an innovative framework for assessing knowledge levels across all nations."

He added: "The Global Knowledge Index (GKI) does more than evaluate knowledge; it also gauges our capacity to navigate the rapid transformations of the Fifth Industrial Revolution. This era is defined by swift advancements in cutting-edge technologies and integrated digital connectivity, posing unique opportunities and unprecedented challenges to our societies and economies. It penetrates the core of every institution--be it commercial or governmental--at a pace never seen before."

Winners of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award 2024 were also announced during the opening day. This year's honourees -- Juma Al Majid, Dr. Andrew Ng, Dr. David M Clark, Anke Ehlers, and Ahmed Eid Khamis Thani Almheiri -- were recognised for their outstanding global contributions to science, knowledge, and innovation. The Award celebrates individuals whose efforts are devoted to advancing humanity through the transformative power of knowledge and innovation. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)