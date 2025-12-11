São Paulo [Brazil], December 11 (ANI): Amid mounting domestic pressure and declining approval ratings, US President Donald Trump has intensified his rhetoric against Venezuela, signalling the possibility of deploying what he described as an unprecedented military force to the Caribbean Sea.

The mobilisation, reportedly involving units under the US "Department of War," has drawn criticism from political observers who accuse the American administration of shifting attention away from demands for transparency related to files connected to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In light of the escalating tensions, TV 247's programme Forcas do Brasil (Forces of Brazil) held an in-depth discussion with Venezuelan diplomat and National Assembly deputy Ilenia Medina.

A senior leader of the Patria Para Todos (Homeland for All) party, which forms part of the governing coalition supporting President Nicolas Maduro, Medina firmly rejected Trump's claim that Venezuela is linked to international drug trafficking networks. She asserted that the accusation lacks evidence and argued that available data contradicts Washington's allegations, as per the reports of Brasil 24/7.

Medina emphasised that Venezuela does not pose a military threat to any nation and said the narrative promoted by the US administration serves broader geopolitical goals.

According to her, Trump's primary objective is "strategic," centred on securing influence over Venezuela's extensive energy resources. "Venezuela will not hand them over," she said, stressing that the country's natural wealth has long been at the centre of foreign interference.

Addressing the prospect of an armed intervention, Medina called for unity across Latin America, warning that the region is confronting one of the most critical junctures in its modern history. "Latin America is experiencing its most decisive moment since the wars of independence," she said, urging governments and citizens to resist external pressure and safeguard sovereignty.

The interview comes at a time when relations between Washington and Caracas remain severely strained, with both sides issuing strong statements and regional analysts expressing concern over potential instability. Medina's remarks reflect the Venezuelan government's long-held position that foreign threats are driven by economic and strategic interests rather than security concerns. (ANI)

