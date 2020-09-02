Richmond, Sep 2 (AP) A law firm with ties to prominent Democrats has filed a lawsuit attempting to keep rapper Kanye West off presidential ballots in Virginia.

Attorneys for Perkins Coie filed a lawsuit in Richmond on Tuesday on behalf of two people who say they were tricked into signing an “Elector Oath” backing West's candidacy. Under state law, a candidate must have 13 electors pledge their support for a candidate as part of the criteria to appear on the ballot.

The lawsuit alleges that 11 of West's 13 electors may be invalid and asks the court to block West's name from appearing on ballots, which are set to be printed soon. Virginia will begin mailing absentee ballots later this month.

Lawyers for the West campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

West supported President Donald Trump for reelection until announcing his own presidential bid in July.

Democrats claim Republicans are pushing West's candidacy in swing states to siphon Black votes from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. (AP)

