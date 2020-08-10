Beirut, August 11: Lebanon's health minister says the government has resigned over last week's devastating blast at the Beirut port. The minister, Hamad Hassan, spoke with reporters at the end of a Cabinet meeting on Monday. Beirut Blast Death Toll Reaches 200, About 7,000 Injured.

He says: “The whole government resigned.” Hassan also added that Prime Minister Hassan Diab will head to the presidential palace to “hand over the resignation in the name of all the ministers.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)