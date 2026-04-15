Washington DC [US], April 15 (ANI): Lebanon and Israel held their first direct talks in decades on Tuesday, with Lebanon's Ambassador to the United States, Nada Hamadeh Moawad, saying that details regarding the next round of negotiations would be announced "in due course," following what she described as a "constructive" preliminary meeting.

In a statement issued after the historic engagement, Moawad underscored the need for de-escalation and urgent humanitarian relief amid the ongoing conflict.

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"I called for a ceasefire and the return of displaced persons to their homes," CNN quoted her as saying.

"I also called for the adoption of practical measures to alleviate the severe humanitarian crisis that Lebanon continues to endure as a result of the ongoing conflict," she added.

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The envoy reiterated calls for a ceasefire, return of displaced persons, and urgent humanitarian measures, while reaffirming Lebanon's sovereignty and thanking the US for hosting the discussions.

The ambassador stated that she "reaffirmed the urgent need for the full implementation of the cessation of hostilities announcement of November 2024" and "I underscored the need to preserve our territorial integrity and state sovereignty."

Moawad further stated that she used the meeting in Washington with her Israeli counterpart, Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter, to reaffirm Beirut's demand for a ceasefire between the Israel Defence Forces and Hezbollah, The Times of Israel reported.

Speaking to reporters after the talks, she described the discussions as constructive and expressed gratitude to the United States for facilitating the meeting.

"I reiterated the urgent need for the full implementation of the November 2024 cessation of hostilities agreement," the Lebanese envoy said as quoted by CNN, further referring to the earlier truce between Israel and Hezbollah that aimed at the Iran-backed group's disarmament and withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

"I emphasised the integrity of our territory and the full sovereignty of the state over all Lebanese land," she said. "I called for a ceasefire and for displaced persons to return to their homes."

Meanwhile, Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter declined to commit to a ceasefire in southern Lebanon after calling his meeting with the Lebanese ambassador a "wonderful two-hour exchange" in Washington, DC.

"As for a ceasefire, we are dealing with only one thing, and I made this very clear, we are focused on the security of the residents of the State of Israel," Leiter said.

The Israeli envoy noted that both Israel and the Lebanese government are effectively on the "same side of the equation" regarding Hezbollah, and hinted at the possibility of formal and friendly ties between the two countries in the future.

However, he stressed that Israel has no plans to halt its military campaign against the militant group, which he said is "as weakened as they've ever been."

"Israelis don't wake up in the morning and look to fire missiles across the border," Leiter continued, "The missiles are being fired at our civilians - that will be put a stop to. We will not allow (Hezbollah) to continually fire missiles into our population centres," CNN quoted.

Leiter further revealed that the discussions produced "several proposals and recommendations," adding that both sides are expected to present these to their respective governments and may "reconvene in the coming weeks to continue the discussions" in Washington.

These peace talks unfolded amid the West Asia crisis, coming a week after a fragile ceasefire was reached between the United States, Israel and Iran.

Israel is aiming to use the meeting to discuss the disarmament of Hezbollah along with an eventual peace treaty with Lebanon, while Beirut's top priority is to secure a ceasefire in Lebanon, something Jerusalem has ruled out, leading two officials involved in the meeting's planning to temper their expectations for what can be accomplished, Times of Israel reported. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)