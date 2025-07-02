Chapin (South Carolina), Jul 2 (AP) Former South Carolina lieutenant governor Andre Bauer is mounting a GOP primary challenge to Senator Lindsey Graham, arguing the incumbent isn't conservative enough to represent the state.

Bauer, a wealthy developer, is a longtime backer of President Donald Trump. His candidacy sets up a midterm grudge match with the four-term senator, whose relationship with Trump has undulated through the years but who has his endorsement for reelection.

Bauer calls himself “a real, America First conservative” intent on representing South Carolina conservatives' values.

“I think Graham's been there too long, and he votes like it. I'm guaranteed, I'm conservative and I don't think he is,” Bauer told AP.

Republicans dominate South Carolina's statewide elections, so the most intense political competition takes place in GOP primaries.

Graham, who has faced previous challenges from the right, kicked off his reelection campaign in February. At least one other Republican has also announced a primary challenge.

Graham campaign spokesperson Abby Zilch noted on Tuesday that he has earned Trump's “complete and total endorsement” and said Bauer “has spent his career chasing titles to feed his ego". (AP)

