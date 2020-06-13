Coronavirus in India: Live Map

World News | Liquefied Gas Tank Explosion in Russia's Kazan Kills 1, Injures 3

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 05:32 AM IST
World News | Liquefied Gas Tank Explosion in Russia's Kazan Kills 1, Injures 3
World. (File Image)

Kazan [Russia], June 13 (Sputnik/ANI): A gas explosion at a Gazprom distribution centre in the Russian city of Kazan has killed one person and left three injured, the regional emergency services told Sputnik.

"A 100-cubic-meter (3,531 cubic feet) above-ground liquefied gas storage tank exploded on Severo-Zapadnaya Street, followed by a fire," a spokesman said, adding that there was a risk of the fire spreading to other tanks.

Also Read | Delhi Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 2,137 COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020.

In a later statement, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik that a Mil Mi-8 helicopter will be used to extinguish the blaze.

"At 21:56 [18:56 GMT], a fire was reported at a Gazprom Liquefied Gas LLC distribution center. There was believed to be an explosion of a 100-cubic-meter above-ground liquefied gas storage tank, followed by a fire. There is a threat of the level 4 fire spreading to other tanks," the emergencies ministry said.

Also Read | MHA Eases Norms for OCI Cardholders, Foreign Diplomats to Enter India Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Firefighters are on hand attempting to extinguish the blaze, the ministry said. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

