NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg says the military alliance wants to increase the number of its rapid reaction forces from the current 40,000 troops to 300,000.

Speaking at a press conference Monday ahead of a NATO summit later this week in Madrid, Stoltenberg said allies will agree to deliver further military support to Ukraine when they convene in Spain.

Stoltenberg said NATO members will agree on a “strengthened assistance package” including secure communication and anti-drone systems.

Over the long term, Stoltenberg said allies aim to help Ukraine transition from Soviet-era armaments to modern NATO equipment. (AP)

