Washington [US], July 19 (ANI): United States Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin expressed concern over the US soldier who is believed to be detained by North Korea after “willfully and without authorization” crossing the military border.

“What I can confirm is…we are very early in this event and there’s a lot we are still trying to learn. What we do know is that one of our service members who was on a tour, wilfully and without authorisation crossed into the military demarcation line. We believe that he is in the PRK custody,” the Secretary of Defence said during the briefing.

He added, “So we are closely monitoring and investigating the situation, and working to notify the soldier’s next of kin and engaging to address the situation…I am absolutely foremost concerned about the welfare of our troops. So, we will remain focussed on this”.

Earlier, CNN reported citing an official that the soldier had been facing disciplinary action by the US military and was set to be sent back to the United States.

The service member is a junior enlisted soldier who was assigned to US Forces Korea and had been on the Joint Security Area (JSA) tour as a civilian.

There was no indication the soldier was trying to defect, a separate US official said, as per CNN.

Earlier, North Korea accused the US of illegally flying over the economic zone eight times and warned of counter-action, state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

Kim Yo Jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister and a key ruling party official, in a press statement said, "In case of repeated illegal intrusion, the US forces will experience a very critical flight.”

She also claimed that South Korea had again impudently taken the lead in denying the encroachment on North Korea's sovereignty and still the nation assert that it was a "normal flight of the 'ROK' and the US”.

"The strategic reconnaissance plane of the US Air Force illegally intruded into the economic water zone of the DPRK side in the East Sea of Korea eight times in the sky above the sea of 435 km east of Thongchon of Kangwon Province~276 km southeast of Uljin of North Kyongsang Province from 5:15 to 13:10 on July 10, to commit an aerial espionage act," Kim Yo Jong said.

However, the Pentagon earlier brushed aside Pyongyang's accusations of airspace violations and said the US military had adhered to international law.

"The United States, as always, remains committed to safely and responsibly flying, sailing, and operating anywhere that international law allows and alongside our allies and partners," Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary said in a media briefing.

The US, from time to time, had condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launch. Us said that they condemned the destabilizing ballistic missile launches of North Korea, which violate relevant UN Security Council resolutions and pose a grave threat to international peace and security. (ANI)

