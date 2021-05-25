North Waziristan [Pakistan], May 25 (ANI): A protest was held against the police inaction following the abduction of two drivers hailing from North Waziristan.

The protest was called by Political Alliance North Waziristan on Monday. A large number of civil society activists attended the protest, Dawn reported.

The demonstrators said that the police did not take any action to secure the release of drivers.

The drivers were looted and then abducted on the main road of Shikarpur in Sindh five days ago. They were shifted to an unknown place, they added.

The incident took place as the mayhem of target killing is on a rise against people belonging to the tribal district.

The incidents of target killings have escalated in the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) region. In the past four months, around 20 people have been killed. Last year, 46 such incidents took place in North Waziristan, while 51 target killings were recorded in 2019.

Last year in November, Malak Raees Khan, a notable Pashtun tribal leader in North Waziristan, was killed.

South Waziristan and North Waziristan, which are two of the seven former semi-autonomous tribal regions in Pakistan also known as FATA, served as headquarters for local and foreign terrorists until 2017.

The army claimed it has cleared the mountainous region of terrorists following several operations to eliminate the Tehrik-i-Taliban in Pakistan (TTP), according to Al Jazeera.

Successive operations have pushed the TTP towards neighbouring Afghanistan. Islamabad claims the group has now set up bases across the border to attack Pakistani security forces and civilians. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)