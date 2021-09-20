London, Sep 20 (AP) London's subway opened two new stations Monday in the network's first expansion since the 1990s, an expansion that Mayor Sadiq Khan said will play a key role in the capital's recovery from the pandemic.

The two new Northern Line stations are at the Battersea Power Station and Nine Elms, both south of the River Thames and in areas of southwest London that have seen massive building and regeneration work in recent years.

Also Read | Russia Shooting: 8 Killed, 24 Injured After Gunman Opens Fire At Perm University; India Expresses Condolences; Here’s What We Know So Far.

The Battersea Power Station, which was decommissioned in the 1980s, has been redeveloped into a swank residential and business complex now housing corporations including tech giant Apple. Neighbouring Nine Elms, once an industrial area, is home to the new US embassy building and scores of new apartment blocks.

The London Underground network, or the Tube as it's commonly known, was last expanded in the late 1990s with the extension of the Jubilee Line. Authorities borrowed 1 billion pounds ($1.37 billion) from the Treasury for this latest project, which will be partly funded by contributions from developers.

Also Read | Russia Shooting: Indian Embassy Condoles Deaths in Shooting Incident at Perm State University.

Transport for London estimates that the new services will support 25,000 new jobs and 20,000 new homes.

Khan said London must play its part in the country's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Khan has been embroiled in a tussle with the government over funding for London's public transport network, which has had to be repeatedly bailed out since the start of the pandemic. Britain's government has given some 4 billion pounds to keep trains and buses running as the transport network struggled with the collapse in fares revenue.

The opening of the two new stations brings the Tube's total stations to 272. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)