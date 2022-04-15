London/Islamabad, Apr 15 (PTI) Jemima Goldsmith, former wife of ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, on Friday lashed out at workers of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) for targeting her children and planning a protest outside her home in London.

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists in London this week have been protesting outside former Pakistani premier Nawaz Sharifs' Avenfield apartments. In 2018, Sharif was convicted for owning assets beyond known sources of income in the Avenfield apartments case. He was handed a ten-year sentence.

In a tit-for-tat move, the PLM-N earlier in the week announced it would demonstrate outside Jemima's home where Khan's children live. The PML-N protest call included a poster with photographs of Khan and his children and a cross symbol on their faces.

"Protests outside my house, targeting my children, antisemitic abuse on social media…. It's almost like I'm back in 90s Lahore. #PuranaPakistan," Goldsmith tweeted.

Goldsmith and Khan have two children from their nine-year-long marriage which ended in 2004.

Goldsmith added "#PuranaPakistan", which means 'old Pakistan', as a wordplay to Khan's political slogan "Naya Pakistan" meaning 'new Pakistan'. Responding to senior journalist Hamid Mir on Twitter, who said both parties must stop protesting in this manner, Goldsmith said: "With respect, The difference is that I have got nothing to do with Pakistani politics and neither have my children. They are low- key private individuals who are not even on social media."

PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali, who had planned the protest outside Goldsmith's home, also took to social media to hold Imran Khan responsible for the situation.

"There is only one person responsible for this: Imran Khan. He has ordered attacks and protests outside homes of his political opponents, he incites hate, homophobia and terrorism on daily basis. Our protest will be peaceful and non-violent. Condemn Imran Khan," Ali said.

Khan, who came to power in 2018, reportedly with the backing of the military, became the first Pakistan prime minister who was defeated in a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly last week.

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif was sworn-in as the new Prime Minister after prolonged political turmoil.

