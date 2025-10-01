New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday wished the Chinese people and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the occasion of the founding day of China.

In a post on X, he further expressed that he looked forward for stabilising and rebuilding the ties between New Delhi and Beijing.

"Greetings to Politburo Member and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the Chinese people on the occasion of the founding day of the People's Republic of China. Look forward to continuing our work to stabilize and rebuild our ties," his post read.

China's National Day falls on October 1. This year marks its 76th anniversary.

Earlier in September, during PM Modi's visit to China for the SCO Summit at Tianjin, PM Modi held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO leaders' summit, during which both leaders welcomed the positive momentum and steady progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting in Kazan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in October 2024.

The Prime Minister underlined the importance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas for the continued development of bilateral relations. The two leaders noted with satisfaction the successful disengagement last year and the maintenance of peace and tranquillity along the border areas since then. They expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question proceeding from the political perspective of their overall bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples. They recognised the important decisions taken by the two Special Representatives in their Talks earlier this month, and agreed to further support their efforts.

The two leaders noted the need to strengthen people-to-people ties through direct flights and visa facilitation, building on the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and tourist visa. On economic and trade relations, they recognised the role of their two economies in stabilising world trade. They underlined the need to proceed from a political and strategic direction to expand bilateral trade and investment ties and reduce the trade deficit.

Both reaffirmed that the two countries were development partners and not rivals and that their differences should not turn into disputes and called for a stable relationship and cooperation between India and China based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity, necessary for the growth and development of the two countries, as well as for a multipolar world and a multipolar Asia befitting the trends of the 21st century. (ANI)

