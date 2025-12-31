New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 31 (ANI): Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah on Wednesday said that the visit by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar would see New Delhi and Dhaka script a new chapter in ties, driven by shared interests.

In a post on X, he said, "As HE Dr @DrSJaishankar left Dhaka after a whirlwind 4-hr visit, #Bangladesh & #India would look forward to script a new chapter in ties, in shared interests driven by pragmatism and mutual interdependence, as indeed briefly discussed with @bdbnp78 Acting Chair, @trahmanbnp this afternoon."

Earlier, Jaishankar arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday morning on a special flight that landed at 11:30 am and was received by the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh.

After his arrival, Jaishankar met Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and conveyed India's deepest condolences on the death of his mother, former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "On arrival in Dhaka, met with Mr Tarique Rahman @trahmanbnp, Acting Chairman of BNP and son of former PM of Bangladesh Begum Khaleda Zia."

He said he handed over a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tarique Rahman.

"Handed over to him a personal letter from Prime Minister @narendramodi. Conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India," Jaishankar said.

He also expressed confidence in Khaleda Zia's legacy and its relevance to bilateral ties.

"Expressed confidence that Begum Khaleda Zia's vision and values will guide the development of our partnership," he added.

Separately, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah said Jaishankar, during his visit to Dhaka, conveyed the condolences of the people and government of India as Bangladesh mourns the passing of the former prime minister.

In a post on X, Hamidullah said that Jaishankar recognised Khaleda Zia's contribution to democracy and expressed optimism about strengthening bilateral ties following Bangladesh's democratic transition through the upcoming election scheduled for February 2026.

Bangladesh is observing a public holiday on Wednesday and has entered a three-day period of state mourning.

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's first woman prime minister, died on Tuesday at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness. A dominant figure in national politics for decades, she led the country for three terms and played a key role in restoring democracy following years of military rule. (ANI)

