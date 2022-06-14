Ullanbataar, Jun 14 (PTI) The four holy Kapilvastu relics of Lord Buddha brought from India were placed with great reverence at the Gandan monastery here on Tuesday for a 11-day exposition amid Buddhist chantings and musical performances on the auspicious occasion of the Mongolian Buddha Day.

The four holy Kapilavastu relics, brought by a 25-member delegation led by Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, and other relics from Mongolia will remain on display at the Battsagaan temple Assembly Hall of the Gandan Monastery for the Buddhist devotees to seek blessing until June 24.

Addressing a large number of Buddhist devotees, monks, Mongolian leaders and foreign dignitaries who attended the ceremony, Rijiju said that "several centuries ago, the spirit of Buddhism traversed from the Himalayan mountains of India into Mongolian steppes and become our precious shared heritage. This spiritual connect continues to bind the people of our two nations."

He said that the Mongolian Buddhist relics are being displayed here in Gandan Monastery alongside Indian relics, "reinforcing this unique spiritual link between our two brotherly nations."

“Let us all join in prayer that hatred and violence should find no place in our thoughts. May peace, compassion and good sense prevail in the world, may teachings and philosophy of Buddha provide a healing touch to the sufferings of so many people across this world,” he was quoted as saying in a press release issued by the Ministry of Culture.

“I am told that Mongolians were able to draw solace from the telecast of 55-episode Indian Buddha Serial that was dubbed in Mongolian language and it continues to inspire people to the path of Buddhism," he said.

The minister also informed that India has reprinted 100 sets of 108 volume Sacred Mongolian Kanjur which will soon be distributed to monasteries and other Buddhist institutions.

Mongolian Parliament Speaker Gombojav Zandanshatar, Mongolia's culture minister Nomin Chinbat and Khamba Nomun Khan of the Gandan monastery, 17 MPs and incarnate lamas along with the delegation members from India were present at the ceremony.

The Mongolian Parliament Speaker thanked the Indian government for allowing the exposition of the holy relics for 11 days and giving the people of Mongolia the opportunity to pay their respects and seek blessings.

The Kapilavastu relics are among the 22 special relics kept in the National Museum of the Culture Ministry.

