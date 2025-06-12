Los Angeles, Jun 12 (AP) Dozens of mayors from across the Los Angeles region banded together on Wednesday to demand that the Trump administration stop the stepped-up immigration raids that have spread fear across their cities and sparked protests across the US

But there were no signs President Donald Trump would heed their pleas.

About 500 of the National Guard troops deployed to the Los Angeles protests have been trained to accompany agents on immigration operations, the commander in charge said on Wednesday. And while some troops have already gone on such missions, he said it is too early to say if that will continue even after the protests die down.

"We are expecting a ramp-up,” said Maj Gen Scott Sherman said, noting that protests across the nation were being discussed. "I'm focused right here in LA, what's going on right here. But you know, I think we're very concerned."

The LA-area mayors and city council members urged Trump to stop using armed military troops alongside immigration agents during the raids.

"I'm asking you, please listen to me, stop terrorising our residents," said Brenda Olmos, vice mayor of Paramount, who said she was hit by rubber bullets over the weekend. "You need to stop these raids."

Speaking alongside the other mayors at a news conference, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said the raids spread fear at the behest of the White House. Los Angeles started a nightly curfew on Tuesday that will remain in effect as long as necessary in a 2.5-square-kilometre section of downtown. The city of Los Angeles encompasses roughly 1,295 square kilometres.

"If there are raids that continue, if there are soldiers marching up and down our streets, I would imagine that the curfew will continue," Bass said.

Those who have been caught up in the nationwide raids include asylum seekers, people who overstayed their visas and migrants awaiting their day in immigration court.

The administration has cited the protests in its decision to deploy the military. Referring to the demonstrations, which have been mostly concentrated in the LA business district, the Democratic mayor added, "If you drive a few blocks outside of downtown, you don't know that anything is happening in the city at all."

California's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, has asked a federal court to put an emergency stop to the military helping immigration agents in the nation's second-largest city. This week, guardsmen began standing protectively around agents as they carry out arrests. A judge set a hearing for Thursday.

The military is now closer to engaging in law enforcement actions such as deportations, as Trump has promised in his crackdown. The Guard has the authority to temporarily detain people who attack officers, but any arrests must be made by law enforcement.

The president posted on the Truth Social platform that the city "would be burning to the ground" if he had not sent in the military.

Some 2,000 National Guard soldiers are in Los Angeles, and are soon to be joined by 2,000 more along with about 700 Marines, Sherman said.

Speaking in an interview with The Associated Press and ABC, Sherman initially said that National Guard troops had already temporarily detained civilians in the Los Angeles protests over immigration raids. He later said he based his comments on photos and footage he had seen that turned out not to be a representation of Guard members in Los Angeles.

LA curfew will continue in downtown

Police detained more than 20 people, mostly on curfew violations, on the first night of the curfew in downtown Los Angeles and used crowd-control projectiles to break up hundreds of protesters.

But there were fewer clashes than on previous nights, and by daybreak, the downtown streets were bustling with residents walking dogs and commuters clutching coffee cups.

Los Angeles police have made nearly 400 arrests and detentions since Saturday, the vast majority of which were for failing to leave the area at the request of law enforcement, according to the police department.

There have been a handful of more serious charges, including for assault against police officers and for possession of a Molotov cocktail and a gun. Nine police officers have been hurt, mostly with minor injures. Some were transported to a hospital and released.

Protests have spread nationwide

Demonstrations have also spread to other cities nationwide, including Dallas and Austin in Texas, Chicago and New York, where thousands rallied and more arrests were made.

In New York City, police said they took 86 people into custody during protests in lower Manhattan that lasted into Wednesday morning. Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the majority of demonstrators were peaceful.

A 66-year-old woman in Chicago was injured when she was struck by a car during downtown protests Tuesday evening, police said. Video showed a car speeding down a street where people were protesting.

In Texas, where police in Austin used chemical irritants to disperse several hundred demonstrators Monday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's office said Texas National Guard troops were "on standby" in areas where demonstrations are planned.

Guard members were sent to San Antonio, but Police Chief William McManus said he had not been told how many troops were deployed or their role ahead of planned protests Wednesday night and Saturday.

The protests began Friday after federal immigration raids arrested dozens of workers in Los Angeles. Protesters blocked a major freeway and set cars on fire over the weekend, and police responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and flash-bang grenades.

Thousands of people have peacefully rallied outside City Hall and hundreds more protested outside a federal complex that includes a detention center where some immigrants are being held following workplace raids. (AP)

