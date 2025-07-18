New Oreleans, Jul 18 (AP) Louisiana is officially halting a USD 3 billion coastal restoration funded by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill settlement money, state and federal agencies have confirmed.

The Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion Project had been intended to rebuild upward of 20 square miles (32 kilometres) of land in southeast Louisiana to combat sea level rise and erosion on the Gulf Coast.

Also Read | Pakistan Horror: 15-Year-Old Hindu Girl Abducted at Gunpoint From Her Home in Sindh Province, Another Forcibly Converted to Islam.

Conservation groups and other supporters of the project stressed it was an ambitious, science-based approach to mitigating the worst effects of climate change in a state where a football field of land is lost every 100 minutes. But Republican Gov. Jeff Landry has repeatedly said the project would undermine local oystermen and the fishing industry and fought against it since taking office last year.

The Louisiana Trustee Implementation Group, a coalition of federal agencies overseeing settlement funds from the 2010 Gulf oil spill, said in a statement on Thursday that the Mid-Barataria project is "no longer viable" for a range of reasons including ongoing litigation and the suspension of a federal permit after the state stopped working on the project.

Also Read | Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Investigation: AAIB Slams International Media Speculation on AI171 Crash, Urges Patience for Final Report.

A spokesperson for Louisiana's Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority confirmed to The Associated Press that the state is cancelling the project. (AP)

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)