Luxembourg Foreign Minister, Jean Asselborn speaking at geopolitical conclave in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Luxembourg Foreign Minister, Jean Asselborn called for more support to Ukraine by providing the defence equipment by the European bloc.

He made this remark while speaking at a private geopolitical conclave in New Delhi.

Earlier, in the conclave, Poland's Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau slammed Russia for their "military operation" in Ukraine. He also gave details regarding Poland's help to refugees. He said, "Refugees were given unique ID numbers so that they can join our labour market."

Earlier in the day, Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis arrived in New Delhi to attend the conclave.

Bagchi said that it will be the first visit of Landsbergis to India.

MEA spokesperson said that Lithuania is an important partner in the Baltics. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are called the Baltic countries.

Foreign ministers of Argentina, Armenia, Guyana, Nigeria, Norway, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madagascar, Netherlands, Philippines, Poland and Slovenia are participating in the event, according to the MEA. (ANI)

