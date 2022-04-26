New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn on Tuesday said that the sanctions imposed by European Union on Russia are the only possible way to remind President Vladimir Putin that they can be excluded from the international community if they won't stop the attack in Ukraine.

Speaking at an event in New Delhi, Asselborn acknowledged that the financial sanction on Russia will be effective for only a few months.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: ‘Nuclear War Is Real and Should Not Be Underestimated’, Says Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"We know that if we discussed the sanctions with Security Council then we have no chance of getting approval as China and Russia who are permanent members of UNSC would never give the vote to our sanction. So this was in our means, and only possible way to say to the Russian President that if you do this then you will be excluded from the international community," the Luxembourg Foreign Minister said.

Asselborn said that he knows the sanctions, especially financial sanctions will be effective for three-four months but still he finds that this is the only way of restricting Moscow. He further stated that if NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) intervened in Ukraine, then it will have a negative impact on Europe's peace.

Also Read | First US Private Astronaut Mission To International Space Station Returns To Earth.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar reiterated India's position amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and asked the western countries not to forget other important issues in the world like Afghanistan.

Jaishankar said the Russia-Ukraine conflict is a dominant issue, not alone in principle and values but also for its practical consequences. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)