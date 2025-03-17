Dakar, Mar 17 (AP) The Rwanda-backed rebels who captured key areas of Congo's mineral-rich east said Monday they were withdrawing peace talks this week with the Congolese government, saying that international sanctions that have been imposed on the group's members undermine such dialogue.

The talks scheduled to start in the Angolan capital, Luanda, on Tuesday “have become impracticable” as a result of the sanctions announced by the European Union against some of its members on Monday, M23 rebel group's spokesman Lawrence Kanyuka said in a statement.

Alleged offensives still being carried out in the conflict-hit region by Congo's military also undermine the talks, he said.

“Consequently, our organisation can no longer continue to participate in the discussions,” he added.

Congo's government, after initially rejecting such talks, said Monday that it would participate in the dialogue in Angola. (AP)

