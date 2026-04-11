Paris [France], April 11 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron has held a high-level telephonic conversation with the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to deliberate on the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

In a post on X, President Macron confirmed that he had "just held a phone call with the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, regarding the situation in the Near East and Middle East."

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https://x.com/EmmanuelMacron/status/2042969714482090087?s=20

The discussion focused heavily on the necessity of halting hostilities and ensuring maritime security. During the exchange, the French President "reaffirmed my support for the ceasefire, which must be fully respected and expanded without delay to also include Lebanon."

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Furthermore, both leaders "addressed the need to restore full and safe freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible."

Recognising the significance of ongoing diplomatic efforts, the two leaders noted that "with talks underway in Islamabad," they have "agreed to remain in close contact in order to contribute to de-escalation, ensure freedom of navigation, and reach an agreement that guarantees lasting peace and security in the region."

This latest engagement follows a prior dialogue last month, on March 23, when French President Emmanuel Macron held talks with Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During that interaction, Macron reaffirmed France's solidarity and commitment to contributing to the strengthening of Saudi Arabia's air defences. In a post on X at the time, he stated, "I have just held a conversation with His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I reaffirmed to him France's solidarity and our commitment to contributing to the strengthening of Saudi Arabia's air defenses, at a time when the Kingdom is subjected to repeated and unacceptable attacks by Iranian missiles and drones."

In addition to defence cooperation, Macron stressed the urgent need for Iran to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

"In the face of the risk of escalation spiralling out of control, it has become more necessary than ever for all warring parties to agree to a temporary halt to attacks on energy facilities and civilian infrastructure, and for Iran to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

He noted that "the current phase calls for responsibility and restraint, in order to create the conditions for resuming dialogue, which alone can guarantee peace and security for all."

Highlighting the need for broader international cooperation, he suggested that the G7 and the Gulf Cooperation Council should strengthen their coordination, adding that "France and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are working together in this direction." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)