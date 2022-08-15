Antananarivo [Madagascar], August 15 (ANI): As India is celebrating Independence Day on Monday, the Indian Embassy building in Madagascar's capital, Antananarivo was seen in the Indian tricolour lights.

Meanwhile, Town Hall in Antananarivo also lit up in tricolour on the eve of the 76th anniversary of Independence Day of India.

To commemorate the spirit of Independence, the Embassy of India will organize a flag hoisting ceremony on Monday, at 08.30 hours at the Embassy residence Villa Tanana Finaritra, Analamahintsy, Ivandry.

"All members of the Indian community and friends of India are invited to join the celebrations," the Indian Embassy tweeted.

India and Madagascar share a strong relationship. India is a key trade partner of Madagascar with bilateral trade reaching about 400 million USD in 2020-21.

The ties between the two Indian Ocean neighbors are growing in all spheres. The two countries share healthy and strong ties which are on an upswing and several MoUs in key areas such as health, education, culture, information, and travel have been signed between the two countries.

Meanwhile, in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Indian national flag does not contain only three colours in itself but is a reflection of the pride of our past, our commitment to the present, and our dreams of the future.

Addressing a Tiranga Rally in Surat via video conferencing, PM Modi recalled that in a few days' time, India is completing 75 years of its independence and said that all of us are preparing for this historic Independence Day as the Tricolour is hoisted on every corner of the country.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that the Tiranga Yatras being held across the country are a reflection of the power and devotion of the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan.

"From August 13 to 15, the Tricolour will be hoisted in every house of India. People from every section of society, every caste, and creed are spontaneously joining with only one identity. This is the identity of the conscientious citizen of India," he said.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture, and achievements.

The program envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the program is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about tricolour.

Earlier, Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the National Flag except on selected occasions. This changed after a decade-long legal battle by industrialist Naveen Jindal culminated in the landmark SC judgment of January 23, 2004, that declared that the right to fly the National Flag freely with respect and dignity is a fundamental right of an Indian citizen within the meaning of Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India.

Lauding the Centre and PM Modi for the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, Naveen Jindal has urged every Indian to make 'Har Din Tiranga' their motto. (ANI)

