South el Monte (US), Sep 19 (AP) A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Southern California late Friday night, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake hit around 11:40 PM, about 3 kilometers outside of South El Monte, near Los Angeles, the agency reported.

Also Read | India Committed to Ensure Water and Sanitation to All, Says Vimarsh Aryan, First Secretary, India's Permanent Mission to UNHRC.

Preliminary reports indicate it was about 18 kilometers deep.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Also Read | Nepal to Resume Railway Services After 7-Year Suspension As Two Sets of Rails That Kathmandu Purchased From India Arrive in Janakpur.

Officials warned residents to be prepared for possible aftershocks.

The epicenter of Friday night's earthquake was close to the location of the Whittier Narrows earthquake in 1987, which was a magnitude 5.9, seismologist Lucy Jones tweeted.

The Whittier Narrows earthquake killed eight people. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)