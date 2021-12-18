Levuka [Fiji], December 18 (ANI/Sputnik): A 5.7 magnitude earthquake has been registered near the Fiji island nation, the US Geological Survey said.

The tremor was recorded at 20:02 GMT on Friday, at a depth of 557 kilometers (over 346 miles), 231 kilometers east of the town of Levuka on the island of Ovalau.

There are no reports about any damage or victims caused by the earthquake, no tsunami alert has been declared.

Fiji is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. (ANI/Sputnik)

