Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], April 19 (ANI): The India Pavilion at MATTA Fair 2025, held at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) in Kuala Lumpur, which is Malaysia's largest travel and tourism exhibition, was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita and Dato Seri Sanusi Bin Md Noor, Chief Minister of Kedah Darul Aman in the presence of High Commissioner of India to Malaysia, BN Reddy and Managing Director of Assam Tourism Development Corporation Ltd (ATDC), Padmapani Bora, along with other dignitaries and travel trade representatives, as per an official statement.

The statement noted that the India Pavilion was made possible through the active involvement of the High Commission of India and implemented by ATDC. It marks a key highlight of the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism 2025. ATDC has taken the lead in curating and coordinating India's participation, with a strong focus on the tourism potential of Northeast India.

With a footfall of over 1,80,000 visitors and business transactions exceeding RM 300 million in each edition, MATTA Fair serves as one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic platforms for destination promotion. India's representation this year includes 50 delegates from 18 Indian states and union territories such as Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, Mizoram, Delhi, Gujarat, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, J&K, Andamans & Nicobar among others, each contributing regional strengths to a unified national showcase, the statement said.

The opening ceremony on April 19 was attended by delegates from ASEAN countries, Indian tourism boards, travel operators, cultural groups, and government officials. The India Pavilion features immersive destination displays, film screenings, cultural presentations, and dedicated B2B zones for tour operators. Special focus has been placed on spiritual tourism, eco-tourism, and lesser-known travel circuits from Northeast India.

"This platform gives us an opportunity to present India's cultural and geographical richness to a global audience," said Pabitra Margherita, as quoted by the statement. "Our presence at MATTA Fair reaffirms India's commitment to strengthening tourism ties with ASEAN countries. Assam and the entire Northeast region have distinctive offerings, from wellness retreats and river cruises to wildlife experiences and community-led travel models. This year, we are bringing these stories to the forefront."

The statement further cited Padmapani Bora, IRS, Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt of Assam Managing Director, Assam Tourism Development Corporation who added, "ATDC is proud to implement India's participation in this landmark event and grateful to the Ministry of External Affairs, Govt. of India for nominating us as implementing agency. We represent not only Assam but also coordinate efforts to position Northeast India as an integral part of India's global tourism identity. Beyond exhibitions, this is a space for building relationships, exchanging ideas, and opening new channels of growth for regional tourism stakeholders."

India's participation at MATTA Fair is part of the broader Tourism Professionals Exchange Programme 2025, a two-part initiative designed to foster closer tourism engagement between India and ASEAN countries. The first phase involved a field visit by ASEAN tourism professionals to Assam earlier this year. The second phase, currently underway, includes collaborative activities at MATTA Fair with Indian and ASEAN counterparts working together to promote joint tourism initiatives.

This initiative follows the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in Lao PDR, where 2025 was designated as the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism. The collaboration aims to encourage mutual learning, create market-relevant tourism products, and promote sustainable travel practices across borders.

The other key areas discussed during the ongoing ASEAN-India cooperation include shared resources for tourism education, the development of culturally informed offerings, and enhanced crisis communication frameworks. The action roadmap for sustainable tourism, the statement observed.

As per the statement, the India Pavilion will remain open for public and trade visitors until April 20.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Saturday held talks with the Indian community in Malaysia and appreciated their contributions in strengthening India-Malaysia relations.

Margherita said that the diaspora included members of Assamese- his native state- and Manipuri descent.

On Friday, Margherita held talks with YB Kulasegaran Murugeson, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reform) at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

Margherita said that his talks focused on law and institutional reforms.

He also interacted with the business community in Malaysia led by Consortium of Indian Industries in Malaysia (CIIM) and Malaysia-India Business Council (MIBC).Margherita said that these communities represent the growth of India-Malaysia ties. (ANI)

