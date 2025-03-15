Male, Mar 15 (PTI) Maldivian, the national carrier of Maldives, has decided to introduce two weekly direct flights between India's Bengaluru and Hanimaadhoo island, according to a media report.

The flights will commence on May 15 while ticket bookings open from Sunday, Maldivian news portal The Edition reported.

Island Aviation Services said that this route is being introduced to further expand Maldivian services in the northern atolls.

The company said that the commencement of these flights would bring economic advancements to the region as well. Tourists from India will also experience added convenience in visiting the northern atolls of Maldives.

Maldivian will operate two flights per week from Hanimadhoo to Bengaluru, on Sundays and Thursdays.

Maldivian Managing Director Ibrahim Iyas said that while the company currently operates flights to Trivandrum from Hanimadhoo, adding Bengaluru as a further destination is an important step in broadening the company's services. PTI

