New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

"Welcoming President Solih at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President said that she was happy to receive a close friend of India and an eminent leader under whose leadership Maldives has emerged as a stable and prosperous nation," the office of the Indian President said in a statement.

The President said that Maldives is a major partner and close friend of India in the Indian Ocean Region. "The peoples of the two countries have enjoyed strong cultural, economic and trade ties for centuries. Maldives has a special place in India's 'neighbourhood first policy."

She was happy to note that India's need-based financial and development assistance is supporting Maldives government's development priorities.

The President said that the rapid expansion of India-Maldives development cooperation, defence and security initiatives, economic ties and people-to-people contact augurs well for India's relationship with the Government and people of Maldives.

She appreciated the courage and perseverance of the government and people of Maldives during the COVID-19 outbreak. She was happy to note that the strong India-Maldives cooperation during the pandemic has been lauded as a model for the entire region.

The President noted that capacity building has emerged as a major pillar in the India-Maldives partnership. She expressed confidence that MoUs signed during this visit will further strengthen capacity building initiatives in Maldives.

Maldives President is on an official visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is President Solih's third visit to India since assuming office on November 17, 2018. President Solih is accompanied by a high-level official delegation, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

During the visit, President Solih had restricted and delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi. Prime Minister Modi also hosted an official lunch for President Solih and the accompanying delegation. (ANI)

