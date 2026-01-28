New Delhi, January 28: The government on Tuesday convened an all-party meeting ahead of the budget session of Parliament in which it sought cooperation from the opposition parties for smooth functioning of the two Houses. The opposition parties talked about the issues they intend to raise during the meeting.

The budget session of Parliament will commence on Wednesday with address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of the two Houses. Economic Survey of India will be presented on January 29 and the Union Budget will be presented on February 1. Budget Session 2026: Congress Lists Key Issues Including SIR, Aravalli Deforestation, VB-G RAM G Law and Foreign Policy.

The two Houses will be adjourned for recess on February 13 and reassemble on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments. The Session will have a total of 30 sittings spread over a period of 65 days and conclude on April 2.

The first part of the session will mainly be devoted to the financial business relating to Union Budget for 2026-27 and discussion on the Motion of Thanks on President's Address.

Essential legislative and other business is expected to be taken up mainly during the second part of the Session. During the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju sought cooperation from leaders for the smooth functioning of Parliament and stated that the Government is prepared and ready to discuss any other important issue on the floors of the Houses as per rules of both the Houses of Parliament.

Leaders of different political parties expressed their views on various issues likely to be raised by them during the forthcoming Budget Session of Parliament and assured the government to provide full co-operation. Rijiju took note of all issues raised by the leaders of various parties.

The meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Congress MP Manickam Tagore later said that the party will raise people-centric issues during the session. He said "vote theft, SIR, procurement of paddy and bringing back MGNREGA" are among the issues the party intends to raise during the session. BJD MP Sasmit Patra said that they raised issues relating to Odisha during the all-party meeting.

"First is the distress of farmers of Odisha, paddy procurement is not happening, Mandis are closed, promised MSP worth Rs 3000 have not been given to them... Second is the issue of deterioration of law and order in the state - over the last two years since the BJP government came to power, the crimes against women, girls and minors have increased with those against Dalits and minorities. There is a general breakdown of law and order... Revision of coal royalty has not been done in 10 years, and connectivity issues remain. Unemployment is at an all-time high," he said. Budget 2026: Date, Time, Live Streaming Details.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said members raised various issues including pollution, SIR and increasing unemployment. AAP MP Sanjay Singh accused the government of failing in foreign policy. "I also raised the issue of Shankracharya, how he was insulted in the Prayagraj... I raised the issue of SIR also, and how many votes were deleted in the name of SIR," he said. The government will push its legislative agenda during the session including bills pending in the two Houses.

