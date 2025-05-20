Geneva [Switzerland], May 20 (ANI): The Republic of Maldives and the Kingdom of Thailand signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday to deepen cooperation in health, marking a new phase in bilateral collaboration focused on strengthening systems and sharing expertise, as per a release from the WHO South East Asia.

According to the release, the agreement was signed between the Ministry of Health, Maldives, and the Ministry of Public Health, Thailand, during an event held alongside the Seventy-Eighth World Health Assembly in Geneva.

The MoU outlines a broad framework for cooperation, including support to enhance primary health care in the Maldives and build the regulatory capacity of the Maldives Food and Drug Authority. It also covers collaborative efforts in the development of training institutions for health professionals, human resource development, policy and system-level health research, the integration of health information technology, and the creation of sustainable financing models for health promotion.

"Maldives and Thailand are showing the world that cooperation, partnership, friendship and solidarity is the way forward," said Saima Wazed, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia, at the signing ceremony.

Calling the MoU "an important milestone in the ongoing partnerships between the two countries," Maldives Health Minister Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim said it reflects shared national priorities in advancing universal health coverage and building resilient health systems. He acknowledged Thailand's long-standing support and recognised its expertise in the field of public health, as per the WHO release.

Deputy Minister of Public Health, Thailand, Mr. Dej-is Khaothong, said the agreement was a "concrete outcome of the ongoing dialogue between the two countries, initiated during the previous year's World Health Assembly." He noted the MoU would enable close cooperation in essential areas such as primary health care, regulatory systems, academic exchange, health policy research, and sustainable financing.

Wazed praised the two countries for their proactive approach to shared global health challenges, including rising healthcare costs, demographic transitions, and the impact of technology, the release stated.

"While the world today is faced with new health challenges, climatic, demographic, and epidemiological, alongside rising health care costs, increasing population demand, and technological transformation, both Thailand and Maldives are responding through innovation, prioritising inclusion and quality," she said.

She further added, "As we stand on the cusp of the coming AI age, the commitment of both Thailand and Maldives to technology and data is commendable ...Your actions are the manifestation of our shared vision for our Region, as outlined in our Regional Roadmap for Results and Resilience."

"You are showing the world the power of cooperation and unity - that we are better together than alone. Your cooperation will certainly benefit the people of both your countries and is an example to our region and the world," the Regional Director said. (ANI)

