Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Berlin, Mar 24 (AP) A man drove into several pedestrians in a parking garage at the Cologne-Bonn Airport in western Germany on Friday and there were some injuries, police said.

The man also drove into several cars, German news agency dpa reported. Police said there were indications that the man had mental health issues.

Also Read | Florida School Principal Fired After Parents Complaint Comparing Her Act of Showing Michelangelo’s David in Class to ‘Pornographic Content’.

No other details on the incident were immediately available.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)