California (US), Oct 23 (AP) A man died in a California shooting in a Sacramento parking lot after a high school football game, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting Friday night broke out after a disturbance involving about 20 people near the end of the game at Grant Union High School. Officers found a firearm and shattered glass in a school parking lot.

Also Read | Costa Rica Plane Crash: Turboprop Aircraft Carrying Six German Citizens Crashes Into Caribbean.

Police said the shooting victim — a man in his mid-20s — was able to get to a nearby hospital but later died.

Police provided no information on a suspect or motive.

Also Read | Israel Stabbing Attack: Palestinian Teen Suspected of Stabbing Attack in Jerusalem Shot by Police.

The Sacramento Bee reported that about 2,000 people attended the game and police believe those involved in the disturbance were not students, though that information is preliminary. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)