World News | Man Gets 65 Years in Prison for Killing Connecticut Mom Whose Daughter Remains Missing

LatestLY
  • Lifestyle
  • Viral
  • Photos
  • Videos
  • Business
  • Gaming
  • LeisureLY
  • Festivals & Events
  • Elections
  • Headlines
  • Coronavirus
  • World
    US Floods: Torrential Rains Trigger Flash Flooding in New York and New Jersey, Prompting Emergency Alerts, Evacuations, and Widespread Disruption- WATCH US Floods: Torrential Rains Trigger Flash Flooding in New York and New Jersey, Prompting Emergency Alerts, Evacuations, and Widespread Disruption- WATCH
  • Tech
    ‘Shubhanshu Shukla Inspired Billion Dreams, Another Milestone Towards Gaganyaan Mission’: PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Axiom-4 Group Captain As SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft Returns to Earth ‘Shubhanshu Shukla Inspired Billion Dreams, Another Milestone Towards Gaganyaan Mission’: PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Axiom-4 Group Captain As SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft Returns to Earth
  • Sports
    GSL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Guyana Amazon Warriors Maintain Top Spot With Big Win Over Dubai Capitals GSL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Guyana Amazon Warriors Maintain Top Spot With Big Win Over Dubai Capitals
  • Entertainment
    Dheeraj Kumar Dies: Producer-Director-Actor Passes Away at 79 Due to Cardiac Arrest Dheeraj Kumar Dies: Producer-Director-Actor Passes Away at 79 Due to Cardiac Arrest
  • Lifestyle
    Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and Others Flaunt the Enigmatic Charm of Black Gowns (View Pics) Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and Others Flaunt the Enigmatic Charm of Black Gowns (View Pics)
  • Viral
    Zomato Delivery Partner Deserves Bonus, Says Influencer Khyati Shree As He Delivers Order to Her Hilltop Camp in Goa Amidst Rains and Lightning! (Watch Video) Zomato Delivery Partner Deserves Bonus, Says Influencer Khyati Shree As He Delivers Order to Her Hilltop Camp in Goa Amidst Rains and Lightning! (Watch Video)
  • Festivals
    Mangala Gauri Vrat 2025 Wishes: Share Messages, Greetings, Quotes, Images and HD Wallpapers on the First Tuesday of Sawan Maas Mangala Gauri Vrat 2025 Wishes: Share Messages, Greetings, Quotes, Images and HD Wallpapers on the First Tuesday of Sawan Maas
  • Videos
    Fact Check: Will Japanese Bullet Train Not Run Between Ahmedabad and Mumbai? Govt Debunks Fake News of Replacing Shinkansen With Vande Bharat Train Fact Check: Will Japanese Bullet Train Not Run Between Ahmedabad and Mumbai? Govt Debunks Fake News of Replacing Shinkansen With Vande Bharat Train
    • Close
    Search
    Advertisement

    World News | Man Gets 65 Years in Prison for Killing Connecticut Mom Whose Daughter Remains Missing

    Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. A Connecticut man was sentenced Monday to 65 years in prison for the 2019 beating death of his girlfriend, but their baby daughter disappeared at the time and remains missing.

    Agency News PTI| Jul 15, 2025 12:24 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    • A-
    • A+
    World News | Man Gets 65 Years in Prison for Killing Connecticut Mom Whose Daughter Remains Missing
    Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

    Milford, Jul 14 (AP) A Connecticut man was sentenced Monday to 65 years in prison for the 2019 beating death of his girlfriend, but their baby daughter disappeared at the time and remains missing.

    Jose Morales, 48, was convicted by a jury in April of murder and evidence tampering in the case of Christine Holloway, who he killed inside her home in Ansonia, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of New Haven.

    Also Read | Donald Trump Threatens 100% Secondary Tariffs on Countries Buying Oil, Gas and Uranium From Russia; India Could Be Collateral Victim.

    Their daughter Vanessa was 14 months old when Holloway was killed and relatives continue their efforts to find her. Police said in 2019 that Morales was a suspect in the girl's disappearance, but he was never charged.

    Several family members of Holloway spoke at the sentencing.

    Also Read | Muhammadu Buhari Dies: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Former Nigeria President.

    “What was done to my niece Christine Holloway is unforgivable and disgusting and that monster continues to lie. Where is Vanessa? How can someone be so cruel?” said Anna Rodonski, Holloway's aunt.

    Morales declined to speak at the hearing in Milford Superior Court. He testified at the trial that two intruders attacked Holloway with a crowbar and assaulted him before they kidnapped Vanessa. Morales also said he was high on PCP at the time.

    His lawyer, Edward Gavin, told the judge, “It's an extraordinarily difficult case. It shows the ills of PCP and drug use in our society.”

    Before handing down the sentence, Judge Shari Murphy called the crime vicious and said Morales showed a careless indifference to human life.

    “Mr. Morales, you are a dangerous person, a significant threat to society and you need to be removed from the community for a substantial period of time," the judge said. (AP)

    (The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Mumbai

    Milford, Jul 14 (AP) A Connecticut man was sentenced Monday to 65 years in prison for the 2019 beating death of his girlfriend, but their baby daughter disappeared at the time and remains missing.

    Jose Morales, 48, was convicted by a jury in April of murder and evidence tampering in the case of Christine Holloway, who he killed inside her home in Ansonia, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of New Haven.

    Also Read | Donald Trump Threatens 100% Secondary Tariffs on Countries Buying Oil, Gas and Uranium From Russia; India Could Be Collateral Victim.

    Their daughter Vanessa was 14 months old when Holloway was killed and relatives continue their efforts to find her. Police said in 2019 that Morales was a suspect in the girl's disappearance, but he was never charged.

    Several family members of Holloway spoke at the sentencing.

    Also Read | Muhammadu Buhari Dies: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Former Nigeria President.

    “What was done to my niece Christine Holloway is unforgivable and disgusting and that monster continues to lie. Where is Vanessa? How can someone be so cruel?” said Anna Rodonski, Holloway's aunt.

    Morales declined to speak at the hearing in Milford Superior Court. He testified at the trial that two intruders attacked Holloway with a crowbar and assaulted him before they kidnapped Vanessa. Morales also said he was high on PCP at the time.

    His lawyer, Edward Gavin, told the judge, “It's an extraordinarily difficult case. It shows the ills of PCP and drug use in our society.”

    Before handing down the sentence, Judge Shari Murphy called the crime vicious and said Morales showed a careless indifference to human life.

    “Mr. Morales, you are a dangerous person, a significant threat to society and you need to be removed from the community for a substantial period of time," the judge said. (AP)

    (The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    subhanshu shukla
    5000+K+ searches
    rakesh sharma
    500+K+ searches
    sunita williams
    500+K+ searches
    south korea vs japan
    2000+K+ searches
    hpbose
    200+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice
    Bombay Stock Exchange

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    subhanshu shukla
    5000+K+ searches
    rakesh sharma
    500+K+ searches
    sunita williams
    500+K+ searches
    south korea vs japan
    2000+K+ searches
    hpbose
    200+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Wimbledon 2025Viral VideosFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpGuru Purnima 2025Sawan 2025SupermanRahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiJurassic World RebirthKerala Lottery Results