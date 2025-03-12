Port Louis, Mar 12 (PTI) Mauritian cabinet ministers and parliamentarians on Wednesday appreciated the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding support for the construction of a new parliament building for Mauritius.

Modi described it as a “gift to Mauritius from the Mother of Democracy”.

Also Read | EU Retaliates Against Donald Trump's Trade Moves, Slaps Tariffs on Produce From Republican States.

The present-day façade of the Mauritius Parliament building in Port Louis is over 200 years old.

Providing further details about the announcement, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that India looks forward to receiving proposals from Mauritian authorities regarding the implementation.

Also Read | Russian Ballistic Missiles Kill 5 Civilians in Ukraine As Kremlin Mulls Ceasefire Prospects.

“There is a set procedure for undertaking these kinds of projects. We will obviously look forward to receiving a proposal from the Mauritian authorities on the scope of the project, and then we will decide the method of implementation in terms of design, consultancy, development, construction, and so forth,” Misri said.

The declaration has elicited widespread praise from Mauritian leaders, who see it as a much-needed decision amid reports of constitutional amendments to increase the number of members in the National Assembly.

Maya Hanoomanjee, former Speaker of the National Assembly of Mauritius, described it as a decision that supports the country's requirements.

“It is a very good decision, especially in view of the fact that the new government has said it will review the constitution. Reviewing the constitution may mean that we will need additional seats in Parliament, and it's always good to have more seating space for members,” said Hanoomanjee, who also served as Mauritius' High Commissioner to India in the past.

Currently, the seating space in the Parliament building, constructed in 1966, has a capacity of 85 members.

“On top of this, in Parliament, we need space for a very good library, archives, digitisation, and a live telecast studio as well,” she explained.

Neetish Beejan, the youngest MP in Mauritius, expressed his excitement, stating, “India has the capacity and experience in infrastructural works and buildings, and we hope to definitely have a new parliament in Mauritius, just as Narendra Modi ji announced. It will be a great pleasure to have it, and we are very glad. All Mauritians are proud of it.”

Minister of Education Mahend Gungapersad drew attention to the enduring partnership between the two nations, referencing past Indian leaders while lauding Modi's vision.

“Modi ji announced that the new parliament to be built in Mauritius will be constructed with the cooperation of India. Both are democracies, and both of us are advancing democracy.

"Many countries are facing difficulties with democracy, but look, we are two countries that respect these values deeply and are taking democracy forward. We would like both countries to set an example for the world regarding democracy,” the minister emphasised.

Ajay Gunness, Minister of National Infrastructure, echoed sentiments of gratitude and necessity. “I think we need a new parliament, and we needed India. We were already working on a project for a new parliament, so now we will get the help of India, as usual,” he said, acknowledging India's consistent role as a partner in Mauritius' development.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)