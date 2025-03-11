Port Louis [Mauritius], March 11 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Mauritius on a two-day State Visit, activities are in full swing to welcome him in the African nation.

PM Modi departed for Mauritius late Monday night. He will take part in the country's 57th National Day celebration on March 12.

This is his second visit to Mauritius as Prime Minister, after the visit in 2015.

Streets were decked up with posters and flags of India and Mauritius ahead of the PM's visit.

Rehearsals were also underway for the cultural performances.

Director of the Mahatma Gandhi Institute Director Dr Veedotma Koonjal spoke to ANI and said is is a "huge occasion" and it's a privilege to see him for the second time.

"It is a huge occasion for us. We are very happy to welcome the Prime Minister to Mauritius. It is a privilege to see him here for the second time. We are engaged in his welcome program. There are around 90 participants who will perform here to receive him... All of us and our students are very happy to be a part of this," Koonjal said.

One of the performers, Swayamprabha, they have been prepraring for 10 days are very excited to perform in front of PM Modi.

"It took us around 10 days to prepare. The performance is a mixture of Kathak, Bharatnatyam and Kuchipudi. These dance styles are taught in schools, too, in Mauritius... We are very excited and proud to perform in front of PM Modi," she said.

Full dress rehearsals were also performed by the contingents from Mauritius and Indian Navy.

In his departure statement on Monday, PM Modi said that he looks forward to the opportunity to engage with the Mauritius leadership during his visit to elevate bilateral partnership and strengthen friendship for security and development in the Indian Ocean Region.

He called Mauritius a "close maritime neighbour, key partner in the Indian Ocean and a gateway to the African continent."

"Starting tomorrow, I will be on a two day visit to Mauritius, where I will take part in their 57th National Day celebrations. I look forward to meeting my friend and Prime Minister, Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam. I am also eager to be interacting with the Indian community there," PM Modi said.

He further noted, "Mauritius is a close maritime neighbour and a key Indian Ocean partner. We are connected by shared values and deep rooted cultural ties. My visit will further strengthen the foundations of our friendship and build a brighter chapter in India-Mauritius ties."

Earlier on Monday, Mauritius' Foreign Minister, Dhananjay Ramful, stated that India and Mauritius are talking about a strategic partnership to further strengthen their bilateral relations.

"This is a very long historical relationship that we are talking about. It is back to 1948, and since then, this relationship has strengthened over the years...Now we are reorienting that relationship. We are talking about a strategic partnership nowadays between Mauritius and India," Ramful told ANI.

He also commended India's role in Mauritius' development, emphasizing the significant assistance India has provided.

"India has been a key partner in our development. It has extended substantial support, and many projects have been successfully implemented in Mauritius with India's help. India has stood shoulder to shoulder with us in completing these initiatives," he said.

"I look forward to the opportunity to engage the Mauritius leadership to elevate our partnership in all its facets and strengthen our enduring friendship for the progress and prosperity of our peoples, as well as for security and development in the Indian Ocean Region, as part of our Vision SAGAR," he said.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will call on the President of Mauritius, meet the Prime Minister, and hold meetings with senior dignitaries and leaders of political parties in Mauritius.

Prime Minister will also interact with the members of the Indian-origin community, and inaugurate the Civil Service College and the Area Health Centre, both built with India's grant assistance. A number of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will be exchanged during the visit. (ANI)

