Port Louis [Mauritius], December 28 (ANI): Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth organised a diplomatic reception in Balaclava on Wednesday, as part of year-end celebrations, Le Matinal, a Mauritius-based media platform reported.

The event was organised for the members of the diplomatic corps, including ambassadors and high commissioners from several countries who have been posted to Mauritius for several years.

According to Le Matinal, a number of legislators and members of governmental organisations attended the event, including Employees Welfare Fund chairman Atish Boyjonauth, Le Matinal reported.

In his speech, during the event, the Mauritian PM underlined the importance of bilateral, friendly and economic ties.

"The consolidation of relations that already exist and that will be established in the coming year between the United States and European and Asian countries, as well as the numerous agreements signed between Mauritius and friendly countries," he said, according to Le Matinal.

The head of the diplomatic service, Albert-Camille Vital, a former army officer and Madagascar's ambassador to Mauritius, praised the Mauritian government for its hospitality and spoke about the relationship between Mauritius and the Big Island, as well as other countries.

He also spoke of the repercussions of the Russo-Ukrainian and Israeli-Palestinian conflicts, and the other challenges on the occasion. (ANI)

