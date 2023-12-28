New York, December 28: The New York Times, one of the leading news company, reportedly sued OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement over using its content to train Generative AI and LLMs. The New York Times claimed that the two companies are "copying and using millions" of its articles to build their AI models and then "directly compete with its content as a result." The move taken by the American mass media company could result in it receiving billions of dollars in damages.

The New York Times filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. According to the report by The Guardian, the lawsuit claimed that OpenAI and Microsoft copied information from many sources to build their AI models and systems but gave "particular emphasis" on building "substitutive products without permission or payment." Apple’s VP of iPhone Design Reportedly Leaving the Company, Likely To Join OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Jony Ive To Work on AI Hardware Project.

The New York Times copyright infringement lawsuit further alleged the LLMs of Microsoft and OpenAI "can generate content output that recites Times content verbatim." It even mentioned that the content closely summarizes it and "mimics the expressive style". As per the report by The Verge, the complaint also said that these AI models threaten high-quality journalism and hurt the ability of news outlets to protect and monetize the content. As per the lawsuit, it also undermines the Times's relationship with readers and deprives the company of subscription, licensing, advertising, and affiliate revenue. Ban Apple Watches: Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 Back on Select US Apple Retail Stores, Court Halts Ban Amid Ongoing Patent Dispute.

The lawsuit filed by The New York Times also reportedly mentioned that the "unlawful use" of the copyrighted news articles threatens the company's ability to provide its services. The company said it tried to negotiate with both OpenAI and Microsoft but failed to reach a solution. As per The Guardian's report, the suit also stated that the companies should destroy any "chatbot models" and "training data" that use the copyrighted content from The New York Times.

