Fort Lauderdale, May 27 (AP) A fiery boat explosion near Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Memorial Day sent 11 people to the hospital, many suffering from burns, officials said Tuesday.

The 39-foot (12-metre) Sea Ray boat had 15 people on board when the explosion happened at around 6 pm on Monday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which said the cause of the blast is being investigated.

Also Read | China Chemical Plant Blast: 5 Killed, 19 Injured, Six Missing After Explosion Rocks Chemical Plants In Shandong Province (Watch Videos).

The boat was travelling along the Intracoastal Waterway when the explosion occurred, FWC officials said. Two of the victims are children.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene on the busy holiday weekend.

Also Read | Turkish Company Gulermak Working on Kanpur Metro Flees With INR 80 Crore Unpaid Dues of 53 Contractors, Delays Payments Following Anti-Turkey Protests in India.

“When they went to start their boat up, it just exploded,” witness Brett Triano told WPLG-TV. “There was a huge fireball and people were kind of falling off the boat.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)