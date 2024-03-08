New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Indian Navy warships deployed in the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden, which are escorting both Indian and international merchant vessels there, were welcomed by a merchant vessel's crew by shouting slogans of Bharat Mata ki Jai and they thanked the Indian Navy for its support.

In an official post on X, "Indian Navy warships deployed in the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden are escorting both Indian and international merchant vessels there."

The crew expressed gratitude by chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and thanked the Indian Navy for its support in escorting both Indian and international merchant vessels.

"A merchant vessel's crew welcomed an Indian Navy warship there by shouting slogans of Bharat Mata ki Jai and thanked the Indian Navy for its support," the post on X reads.

Recently, the Indian Navy informed in a statement on Thursday that its naval warship, INS Kolkata, swiftly acted against Wednesday's maritime incident, and all the crew members were safely evacuated to Djibouti.

As per the Navy, the Barbados Flagged Bulk Carrier MV True Confidence was reportedly hit by a drone or missile, approximately 55 nm south-west of Aden, on Wednesday, resulting in a fire onboard and critical injuries to some of the crew members, forcing the crew to abandon the ship.

INS Kolkata, deployed for Maritime Security Operations, arrived at the scene of action at 1645 hours and rescued 21 crew members, including one Indian national, from the liferaft using its integral helicopter and boats. Critical medical aid was also provided to the injured crew by the ship's medical team.

The rescued crew, including the critically injured personnel, were evacuated to Djibouti on March 6 by INS Kolkata.

Earlier on Wednesday, INS Kolkata responded to another distress call from a Liberian-flagged container vessel, MSC Sky II, which was reportedly attacked by a drone or missile in the southeast of Aden.

Additionally, based on the request of the master, the merchant vessel (MV) was escorted from the scene of the incident to the territorial waters of Djibouti by the Indian Navy ship.

Last month, responding to the distress call from the Fishing Vessel, an Indian Naval ship deployed in the North Arabian Sea for maritime security operations, provided damage control assistance and undertook strengthening of the hull, rendering the boat safe for further transit.

Medical aid was also extended to three injured crew members.

The relentless and persistent efforts of the Indian Navy reaffirm its resolve towards the safety of all vessels and seafarers transiting in the region, the statement added. (ANI)

